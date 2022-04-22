Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 6,314 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $32,264.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,970,434 shares in the company, valued at $56,058,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $295,041.20.
Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 427,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 641,392 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 896,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,161 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.