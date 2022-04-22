Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 6,314 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $32,264.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,970,434 shares in the company, valued at $56,058,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $295,041.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 427,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,423. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $133.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 641,392 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 896,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,161 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

