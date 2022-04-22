Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,668,482.20.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
