AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

AZEK stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.83. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

