B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 13,357 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,651,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,936,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 133,117 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,071.57.

On Monday, March 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,856 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00.

On Friday, March 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 44,147 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $362,888.34.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 22,471 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,790.39.

On Monday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,048 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,384.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 77,517 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $639,515.25.

On Friday, February 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,421 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $391,697.46.

On Monday, February 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78.

On Friday, February 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.36. 199,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.60.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 62.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 194,293 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

