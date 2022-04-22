B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $18.34 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $500.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.47%.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $28,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $45,296. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trinity Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Trinity Capital by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 96,001 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland and Austin, Texas.

