B. Riley Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $13.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

GAP stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GAP by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in GAP by 269.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GAP by 279.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

