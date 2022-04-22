B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTO. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.64.

Shares of TSE BTO traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$5.73. 1,362,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,019. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,243,669.41. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer bought 58,979 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$340,898.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 408,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,363,910.18. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

