Baader Bank Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays set a €128.00 ($137.63) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($163.44) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.29 ($148.69).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €99.56 ($107.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($139.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.