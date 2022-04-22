Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of BCSF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 174,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,915. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,170 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

