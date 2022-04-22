Balchem (BCPC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.28. Balchem has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $174.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Balchem by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Balchem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Balchem by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

