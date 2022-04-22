Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.