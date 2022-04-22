Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE:BANC remained flat at $$18.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Banc of California by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Banc of California by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

