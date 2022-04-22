Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.30 ($7.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.30 ($6.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $9,370,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 969,798 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 674,535 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

