Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSAC opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 653,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,090 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

