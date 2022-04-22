Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

CIB has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 67.87%.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

