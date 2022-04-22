Bank of America Raises Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $180.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.92.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock valued at $68,279,978 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

