Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,543. The company has a market cap of $202.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth $272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPRN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

