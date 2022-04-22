Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.
Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $41.82. 28,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $51.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bank OZK by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 148,021 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bank OZK by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bank OZK by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.
About Bank OZK (Get Rating)
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
