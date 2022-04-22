Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Increased to €5.80 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKIMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$6.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

