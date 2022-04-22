Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.45 ($5.86) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKIMF stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.