Banner Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

