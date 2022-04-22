Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Banner has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Banner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.