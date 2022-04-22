Banner Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Banner has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

BANR stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

