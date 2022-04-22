Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.