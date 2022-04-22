Barclays Begins Coverage on Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HLMN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

