Barclays Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $56.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.34.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $42.19 on Friday. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.