Barclays Boosts APA (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $56.00

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

APA stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

