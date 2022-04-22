Barclays Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $74.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.