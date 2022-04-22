Barclays Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $176.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

PG opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $393.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,622 shares of company stock valued at $69,547,040. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

