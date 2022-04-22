Barclays Cuts Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target to €4.00

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFLYY. Citigroup raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.