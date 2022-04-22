Barclays Cuts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 700

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 705 ($9.17) to GBX 700 ($9.11) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.96) to GBX 620 ($8.07) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $694.00.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 26,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

