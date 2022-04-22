Barclays Cuts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €1,720.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from €1,760.00 ($1,892.47) to €1,720.00 ($1,849.46) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.04) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 288,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,490. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 32,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 4,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

