Barclays Increases Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 255

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.32) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.60) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 270 ($3.51) in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.20.

MNGPF stock remained flat at $$3.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Man Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

