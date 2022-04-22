Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Shares of BCS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 672,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,483. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. Research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

