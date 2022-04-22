Barclays Raises American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 531,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

