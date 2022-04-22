Barclays Raises L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €187.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 93,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,265. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.
About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
