Barclays Raises L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €187.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 93,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,265. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

