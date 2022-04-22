Barclays Trims Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Target Price to $30.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 28,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,190. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 72,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $2,010,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

