Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.200-$2.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.45 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of B stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,394,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,493,000 after buying an additional 202,363 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

