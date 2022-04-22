Barrick Gold Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.79.

TSE:ABX opened at C$30.44 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.25. The company has a market cap of C$54.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

