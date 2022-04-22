Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

