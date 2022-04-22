Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) vs. B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Head to Head Contrast

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for B2Gold and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 1 3 7 0 2.55

B2Gold currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.65%. Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.88%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.81 $420.07 million $0.40 11.70 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.60 $2.02 billion $1.14 21.25

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than B2Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. B2Gold pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27% Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42%

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

