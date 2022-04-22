Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

CCO stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.33. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.