Barrington Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

FLNT stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.