Barrington Research Weighs in on Stericycle, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -179.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

