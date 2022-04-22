BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Releases Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Shares of BayCom stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. BayCom has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in BayCom by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BayCom by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in BayCom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About BayCom (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

