BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Releases Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.06%.
Shares of BayCom stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. BayCom has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $314.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 10.47%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
