Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €107.00 ($115.05).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($132.26) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($105.38) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR BMW traded up €0.88 ($0.95) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €80.08 ($86.11). The company had a trading volume of 1,267,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

