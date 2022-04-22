BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of BCBP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.20. 4,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,305. The company has a market capitalization of $343.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.24.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

BCBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

