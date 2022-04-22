BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%.

Shares of BCBP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $334.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 90,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

