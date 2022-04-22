Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given a C$3.35 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.35 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 196.46% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BCM stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.13. 19,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.57.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

