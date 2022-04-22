Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Given a C$3.35 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.35 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 196.46% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of BCM stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.13. 19,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.57.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.