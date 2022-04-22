Benchmark Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $29.42 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63.
In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 over the last ninety days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
